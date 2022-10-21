Garment print machine manufacturer Kornit Digital has shared its achievements in becoming more sustainable in its production and operations.

In its second annual Impact Report, it outlines how it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions, hazardous waste and the levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in its inks.

Analysing Kornit’s performance in 2021, it covers climate action, waste management, green chemistry and diversity in the workplace as well as other areas of the company’s environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) framework – in line with its motto of “Make Better”.

The report also re-affirms how Kornit Digital’s direct-to-garment (DTG) equipment supports the move to more sustainable print-on-demand models for apparel decoration by helping to reduce and eventually eliminate over-production and associated hazardous environmental impacts.

Omer Kulka, chief marketing officer at Kornit Digital, said: “In addition to our efforts to reduce our overall environmental impact, we’re focused on the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone using our products, improving the lives of our people in the workplace, and positively contributing to the industry and society.

“While we believe progress has been made, we know there’s more work to be done and we look forward to driving positive change for our business, our industry and the ecosystem at large.”

In terms of climate action and waste management, the report has revealed that in 2021 Kornit Digital reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by around 16% in its operations in Israel, the US, Hong Kong and Germany. By 2030, it has pledged to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 75%.

It reduced hazardous waste intensity by 39% and non-hazardous waste intensity by 57% and managed to recycle 56% of its non-hazardous waste.

It completely eliminated acute toxic amines and achieved a 20% reduction in the level of VOC in Robusto Inkset and a 30% reduction of VOC in Eco Ink/Green. By 2030, it has pledged to reduce VOC emissions by 50%.

Kornit Digital’s DTG printers are distributed in the UK by Amaya Sales UK.

Click here for the full report.

www,kornit.com

www.amayauk.com