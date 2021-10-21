Kornit Digital has announced the release of its Kornit Presto Max for printing garments and other textiles on demand and more sustainably.

Among its features, it is the first digital print system to offer white printing on coloured fabrics, opening up possibilities for printing on dark-coloured fabrics more broadly.

Kornit Digital describes it as the only single-step solution, and the most sustainable solution available, for direct-to-fabric printing, adding that it delivers “the highest quality and softest feel with brilliant whites and brighter neon colours”.

The system is ready to incorporate future iterations and evolutions of XDi technology – 3D decorative applications for threadless embroidery, high-density, vinyl, screen transfer and other innovative effects.

Kornit Presto Max is compatible with natural fabrics, synthetics and blends, and it includes advanced algorithms for smart autonomous calibration to deliver high-quality results with short cycle times and minimal manual interruptions or defects.

The system was devised for compatibility with the KornitX global fulfilment “ecosystem” to enable “anywhere, anytime production”, fulfilling nearer the route to the consumer, which eliminates time and logistical waste and helps brands to ensure quality and consistency across all systems and production sites.

Kornit Presto Max is said to provide “the cornerstone of a smart, efficient, sustainable EcoFactory” that empowers producers to cover and integrate more parts of the process, from design to finished product, to decrease their carbon footprint, use minimum manpower and generate less waste.

This means eliminating excessive time, labour and shipping throughout the supply chain, enabling production closer to the customer, to meet the accelerated demands of a web-driven global marketplace – revealing new sales channels and clever business models.

Kornit Digital’s chief executive officer, Ronen Samuel, said: “Presto Max will change the textile industry forever, transforming digital into the catalyst for modernising the business, breaking the barriers between imagination and physical applications, connecting consumers and fulfillers on a global scale, and truly capitalising on digital’s promise for delivering both sustainability and profitability, free of waste.

“Whether your business is finished goods or ready-to-use custom fabrics, growing your own brand or supplying the world’s retailers and entrepreneurs, this technology represents the cutting edge of on-demand, unconstrained textile production, in terms of both capability, accessibility, and sustainability.

“Kornit empowers producers to create more with less, shrink their carbon footprint and deliver unlimited expression while creating new opportunities and growth.”

Kornit Digital manufactures sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile printing systems. It is distributed in the UK via Amaya Sales UK.

www.kornit.com