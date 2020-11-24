Kornit Digital has announced the launch of its new global business line dedicated to digital on-demand production management.

“The massive shift to e-commerce continues to accelerate the need to digitally transform the supply chain and adopt on-demand sustainable textile production,” explained Kornit.

“The newly formed business line will focus on enabling brands, retailers, and marketplaces to realise the benefits of digitisation by connecting to the most suitable on-demand production and logistics operations, while ensuring consistency, quality and brand integrity.”

The digital print technology company has also announced the appointment of Guy Avidan as president of the new business line, as well as the appointment of Alon Rozner as its next chief financial officer, effective from 1 December 2020.

Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital, commented: “Interest in adopting our cloud workflow platform and network for on-demand sustainable production is extremely strong. We believe there is a huge opportunity here for Kornit to build a significant incremental business and leverage the success of the Custom Gateway acquisition, which serves as the foundation for this strategic initiative.

“I am confident that Guy will lead this strategic initiative to great success and would like to thank him for his contribution to Kornit’s success in his years of service as our chief finance officer.”

“Kornit is on an amazing journey, and I am honoured to have had the privilege of taking the company public as chief finance officer and am now excited to take on this next opportunity to lead the continued execution of Kornit’s vision,” commented Guy.

“This new business line will play an integral part in Kornit’s evolution as the leader in digital transformation of the textile industry.”

Ronen added: “I am pleased to welcome Alon Rozner to Kornit as our new chief finance officer. Alon brings more than 20 years of financial management experience to the role, and his exceptional leadership capabilities will be essential as we continue to execute on our profitable growth strategy.”

Alon was previously chief financial officer of Orbotech, a global supplier for the electronics manufacturing industry. He commented: “I am excited to join Kornit as it continues to transform the textile industry and scale profitably.

“Kornit is extremely well positioned to capture the massive opportunity, and I look forward to working with the team to achieve our goals and create value for all our stakeholders.”

