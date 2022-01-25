Kornit Digital has announced today that it is to acquire Tesoma, a specialist in dryers and curing solutions, as part of its strategy to “digitise the production floor”.

Kornit, which supplies digital printing systems for garment decoration, said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tesoma, which is based in Lichtenau in Germany, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1993, Tesoma appealed to Kornit because “it is globally recognised for the high-quality engineering and performance of its cutting-edge textile curing solutions”. Distributed in the UK by MHM Direct GB, its products include Drylight textile dryers that are used in garment printing.

Announcing the agreement, Kornit added that “Tesoma’s technology and solutions align with Kornit’s strategy to add smart automation capabilities within its innovative, sustainable on-demand production solutions, empowering customers to improve productivity, optimise quality and reduce the total cost of ownership — all in a more sustainable production environment”.

Kornit Digital’s CEO, Ronen Samuel, said: “Kornit is writing the operating system for on-demand sustainable fashion. Digitising the production floor is a key pillar of our strategy, and the acquisition of Tesoma will allow us to continue accelerating on our mission to transform this industry, with innovative and sustainable, never-before-seen, on-demand textile production solutions.

“We’ve been working with Tesoma’s phenomenal engineering team on revolutionary product innovations and unique integration concepts, and I am very excited with our immediate and longer-term roadmap plans.”

Andreas Irmscher, manager of design engineering at Tesoma, added: “We are excited to join the Kornit team and be an integral part of its journey to transform the fashion and textile industry.

“As partners, we have been working closely together with Kornit on innovative next-generation solutions and we are enthusiastic to join forces, as one team, and accelerate Kornit’s mission to elevate the industry standard, with intelligent user functionalities and industry 4.0 connectivity.

“Together, we will heighten the market’s expectations for clean, efficient, automated on-demand production, with a fully integrated solution that yields a superior, brilliant impression every time.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed on or before April 1, 2022, after the “satisfactory completion of business transition and integration plans”.

www.kornit.com

www.tesoma.de