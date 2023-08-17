Kornit Digital has published its latest Impact Report, which charts the company’s progress and performance in relation to its sustainability goals.

This third-annual report reinforces the company’s commitment to its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) strategy. It highlights Kornit’s progress against its long-term goals for climate action, waste management, green chemistry and workplace diversity.

This is the third year running the company has released a report relating to its ESG strategy and it reflects Kornit’s commitment to transforming the fashion and textile industry, says CEO Ronen Samuel.

“We take our responsibility seriously to foster an industry that is cleaner and safer, as well as one that is more responsible and diverse.

“We consider ourselves an agent of long- term industry-wide change by enabling our customers to be more sustainable, while also minimising the social and environmental impact of our operations.”

