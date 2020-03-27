Kornit Digital has introduced a new softener solution for its digital direct-to-textile printing system, the Kornit Presto.

The new NeoPigment Robusto Softener solution “eliminates a key barrier between digital, pigment-based impressions and the fashion industry – namely, a softer handfeel,” explained the company.

Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital, said: “The new softener addresses the final sticking point we’ve encountered for high fashion and other markets considering a move to digital printing, and that’s the touch – the physical feel of the finished piece.

“Being able to produce precisely and only what is sold, and doing so in a manner that reflects the premium modern consumers place on community and social responsibility, is the key to stability and growth in these uncertain times.”

