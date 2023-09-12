“The Apollo platform is built on field-proven and industry-leading Kornit Max technology, and is the most comprehensive, streamlined single-step solution for nearshore short- and medium-run apparel decoration.

“Empowering users to sidestep the hazards of complex supply chains, it also offers unmatched speed and agility in digital decoration, designed from the ground up to decorate 400 unique garments per hour.”

In addition, the Apollo’s features include automated loading and unloading, integrated smart curing, and inline garment type adjustment, which “yield higher output and reduce labour for optimised profitability”.

“The platform helps fulfiller and brand supply chain managers gain ultimate visibility into their production, ensuring consistency and operational control across multiple systems and locations,” adds Kornit.

“This pairs with on-demand production strategies to continuously fulfil orders of multiple sizes, strengthen supply chains, and shorten fulfilment times!”

www.kornit.com