Kornit Digital has announced its to exhibit at the Innovate Textile & Apparel Virtual Trade Show from 15-30 October 2020.

Organised by the World Textile Information Network, the online trade show will enable visitors to learn more about Kornit’s end-to-end solutions for on-demand production, with an exhibition of its latest capabilities for digital direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll production.

Visitors will be able to find out more about Kornit’s acquisition of Custom Gateway, and details about its latest products including the Kornit Presto, as well as its new Softener solution and its range of available pallets for a variety of applications.

In addition to sharing diverse customer testimonials, Kornit will host live consultations with system experts, and the company will also lead a seminar presentation during the event.

Chris Govier, managing director for Kornit Digital EMEA, commented: “While we certainly miss the face-to-face engagement traditional trade shows offer, the upside of these web-based expositions is that there’s no limit to the systems, applications, and personnel Kornit can, and will leverage to present its case for mastering the e-commerce age with efficient, sustainable digital capabilities.

“With our expanding suite of workflow and visibility software, Kornit gives manufacturers large and small the ability to scale their end-to-end business, while eliminating overproduction risks and establishing responsible production practices.

“These systems are critical to surviving the retail apocalypse and Covid-like disruptions, and event attendees will see why.”

