Kornit Digital has announced that it has signed an expanded agreement with online retailer Amazon.

Over the next five years, Amazon has committed to spending $400 million on Kornit’s digital technology and services. This comes as part of a public offering of shares by Kornit, and will see Amazon invest $250 million in existing Kornit products, including printers and inks, with the remaining $150 million for future products.

Amazon currently uses Kornit’s products for its Merch by Amazon service, which allows independent designers to sell products with custom designs, such as personalised T-shirts, whilst Amazon handles the production, shipping and collection.

However, Amazon is reportedly looking to expand into other digitally printed offerings, such as housewares and sportswear.

www.kornit.com