Kornit Digital has announced the introduction of a new Kornit Digital UK entity, created to exclusively serve the digital textile printing market in the UK.

The investment in a UK-based organisation follows the company’s recent decision to end its partnership with Adelco Screen Process, from which Kornit will assume all its UK customer relationships directly.

Chris Govier, managing director of Kornit Digital EMEA, commented: “We’ve seen substantial growth in the United Kingdom in recent years, and owe a great deal of success to our partners.

“A dedicated UK distribution hub will ensure faster and more efficient service to our growing customer base, maximising our customers’ uptime and productivity, and we look forward to building upon our success as the pre-eminent provider of digital print technologies to this largest of European markets.”

