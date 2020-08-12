Kornit Digital has announced its acquisition of Custom Gateway, technology provider of cloud-based software workflow solutions for on-demand production business models.

CEO of Kornit Digital, Ronen Samuel, said: “I am very pleased to announce the acquisition of Custom Gateway as we augment our market-leading capabilities with their powerful software, which we’ve evaluated thoroughly, including via several strategic customers we share.

“Brands, retailers, suppliers, and fulfillers of all sizes stand to grow considerably through digital transformation, and with Custom Gateway, Kornit will revolutionise on-demand digital textile production with a unique end-to-end solution, giving us a powerful competitive advantage in the market.”

The Custom Gateway platform is suitable for both B2B and B2C business models, and enables content sourcing, creation, content management and display at the front end.

“Orders created are captured by a robust order management system and are directed to the appropriate back-end production sites using sophisticated routing algorithms,” explains Kornit.

“Once orders proceed to the production floor, they are smartly routed and managed to allow for efficient on-demand production on a mass scale. The entire process from order creation to shipment is enriched with integrations to existing IT environments, data-driven decisioning and business intelligence analytics.

“By seamlessly connecting front end (online or other storefront) to the most suitable back end (on-demand production and logistics operation), the technology enables customers to realize the full efficiency, scalability, and profitability benefits of digitisation.”

Andrew Talbot, CEO of Custom Gateway, added: “We’re excited about bringing these two creative cultures together and know from experience that Kornit and Custom Gateway are built upon a common vision.

“Together, we will provide global brands and fulfillers optimal control of their business, ensuring swift, socially responsible fulfilment, and in a profitable model that produces and ships orders in real time, without excess inventory or labour.”

www.kornit.com

www.custom-gateway.com