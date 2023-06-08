​The Kornit Apollo made its debut today at Itma, a year after it was first announced.

The new digital printer promises high-throughput for on-demand garment businesses, with a top speed of 400 garments an hour. Built on the manufacturer’s Max technology, the single-step machine offers automated loading and unloading, integrated smart curing, and inline garment type adjustment. The result is “higher output and reduced labour for optimised profitability”, said Kornit.

Ronen Samuel, chief executive officer at Kornit Digital, commented: “Offering a true platform for agile, high-throughput digital production on demand, Apollo transforms what apparel producers and brands can do. It empowers them to meet the creative inspirations and ever-changing demands of a global community with capabilities to fulfil those expectations, with quality, consistency, sustainability, and the necessary profitability to scale no matter what unforeseen trends await.”

Also on display at the trade show in Milan, Italy, is the new Kornit Atlas Max Plus. “A faster, smarter, and exceptionally reliable digital decoration system incorporating both smart curing and automated garment sizing and calibration. Atlas Max Plus sets the standard for versatile, high-volume digital decoration on demand, with increased automation and XDi capabilities emulating 3D, screen, vinyl, threadless embroidery, and other graphic capabilities, for ready-to-wear retail-quality apparel and accessories in mere minutes.”

There have been changes to the Kornit Presto Max to enhance both the look and hand-feel of textiles. Aimed at the fashion and home décor industry, it promises “breakthrough capabilities for transforming virtual concepts into brilliant custom fabrics, supplementing best-in-class digital efficiency and quality with industry-first brilliant white printing on coloured fabrics”.

The final new product to be launched by Kornit at the show is its NeoPigment Vivido ink set, which is said to achieve darker, deeper black and colours.

