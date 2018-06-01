Kornit customers talk about the new Atlas MAX printer

The fashion and retail markets have never been more demanding, with customers presenting detailed requirements to brands and fulfillers. Each and every one of these demands was taken into consideration when designing and building the new Kornit Digital Atlas MAX direct-to-garment printer, which was officially presented in April of this year.

Powered by Kornit’s revolutionary new MAX Technology, “the Atlas MAX establishes a new standard for on-demand fashion and apparel production and offers creative freedom and growth opportunities you’ve never dreamed of”.