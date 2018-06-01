Kornit customers talk about the new Atlas MAX printer
Kornit Atlas Max DTG printing
Increased output, better quality and more colourful prints: three Kornit beta customers explain what the new MAX Technology brings to their business

The fashion and retail markets have never been more demanding, with customers presenting detailed requirements to brands and fulfillers. Each and every one of these demands was taken into consideration when designing and building the new Kornit Digital Atlas MAX direct-to-garment printer, which was officially presented in April of this year.

Powered by Kornit’s revolutionary new MAX Technology, “the Atlas MAX establishes a new standard for on-demand fashion and apparel production and offers creative freedom and growth opportunities you’ve never dreamed of”.

A world of opportunity

“There’s a growing realisation and acceptance that on-demand production is the answer to meet the demands of today’s consumer,” says Kornit Digital CEO Ronen Samuel, upon announcing the release of the Kornit Atlas MAX. “Kornit’s MAX technology defines the future of on-demand, sustainable textile production, and the future is here now. MAX offers a rare sustainable symbiosis, more creativity, less waste. I am excited to experience what’s possible once the collective brilliance of our industry begins to create digitally, without limits. A world of opportunity awaits us.”

Here, Kornit’s Atlas Max beta customers share their experience of the Atlas MAX beta tests…

Scott Vallancy, COO, TSC Miami, USA

The Atlas MAX has been outstanding as is the engineering that is behind it. Within four to five days, we were running the machine 24/7. We’ve definitely seen a 12% to 15% uptake on output. It was truly ready to put into a production facility: it is truly revolutionary in one-off digital printing. I feel this is the machine we were looking for to get into the additional retail markets which were potentially a barrier of entry prior to this technology. This is the machine, there is nothing like it on the market.”
Printed textile Kornit digital printer
Kornit Digital and threeASFOUR give shape to the future of fashion and technology with the Kundalini collection at New York Fashion Week. The entire collection was produced using Kornit’s revolutionary MAX technology, which offers never-before-seen digital decoration and design capabilities

Hanne Dinkel, chief customer officer, Spreadshirt, Germany

“Quality wise we were really surprised at what the Atlas MAX can deliver. We are printing on demand, which means we have to handle a lot of different garments and the Altas MAX is providing much better quality. For those companies looking for a high industry standard, I would definitely recommend the Kornit Atlas MAX. The new technologies are  going to be a game-changer in the print on demand business.”
Kornit Impact Report image
Kornit Digital is committed to saving 4.3 trillion litres of water and 17.2 billion kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing overproduction in the fashion industry by 1.1 billion items, by 2026

Georg Stricker, technical manager, Boender & Beutel, Germany

“At the moment, we are able to print 100 to 120 pieces per hour on this machine. The colours are exceptionally good and the designs are looking brighter than before. This really is a machine made for high production.”

You can view the full beta customer testimonials here.
