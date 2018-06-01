Kornit customers talk about the new Atlas MAX printer

The fashion and retail markets have never been more demanding, with customers presenting detailed requirements to brands and fulfillers. Each and every one of these demands was taken into consideration when designing and building the new Kornit Digital Atlas MAX direct-to-garment printer, which was officially presented in April of this year.
Powered by Kornit’s revolutionary new MAX Technology, “the Atlas MAX establishes a new standard for on-demand fashion and apparel production and offers creative freedom and growth opportunities you’ve never dreamed of”.
A world of opportunity
“There’s a growing realisation and acceptance that on-demand production is the answer to meet the demands of today’s consumer,” says Kornit Digital CEO Ronen Samuel, upon announcing the release of the Kornit Atlas MAX. “Kornit’s MAX technology defines the future of on-demand, sustainable textile production, and the future is here now. MAX offers a rare sustainable symbiosis, more creativity, less waste. I am excited to experience what’s possible once the collective brilliance of our industry begins to create digitally, without limits. A world of opportunity awaits us.”
This is the machine, there is nothing like it on the market