Kornit has unveiled Max Transfer, the digital printing machine manufacturer’s direct-to-film solution.

Designed for use on the Kornit Atlas Max direct-to-garment (DTG) system, the powderless system applies a DTG print to a transfer. This is then ‘gelled’ at a low temperature, before being heat pressed onto the garment. The print is then cured, resulting in a print with a soft hand-feel.

“A transformative leap forward for a market in transition, the solution can produce hundreds of impressions per hour without the mess of powders. Designed for those who demand the best, the offering delivers unparalleled hand feel, print quality and durability while adhering to Kornit’s commitment to sustainability,” said Kornit.

