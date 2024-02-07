Following more than four years of development and beta testing, Kornit has announced the Apollo direct-to-garment (DTG) printer is now available commercially. Mad Engine Global, which produces licensed apparel, has become one of the first customers, confirms Kornit.

According to the manufacturer, the Apollo is capable of decorating more than 1.5 million garments each year with a single operator.

“Backed by an advanced, proprietary automation system, the platform integrates versatile smart drying, concurrently managing various garment types with proficiency of up to 400 garments per hour,” Kornit explained.

“The Apollo system is also extremely flexible, with the ability to scale on-demand and handle both bulk and one-offs. The heart of Apollo’s power lies in the patented Max technology, which ensures colour accuracy to Pantone and spot colours, elevating the quality to its maximum.”

Scott Valancy, COO at one of the Apollo beta sites, T-Shirt Central, commented: “Much like [with] other Kornit solutions, we’re very pleased with the performance of the system. Our team was not only impressed by its performance throughout the peak season, but also its ability to easily connect across our automation system to deliver vibrant, high-quality prints. Apollo enabled us to easily meet increased demand with 24/7 availability without missing a beat.”

Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s CEO, added: “Kornit Apollo is the most advanced and proven solution on the market allowing digital production to go mainstream – creating real business opportunities for brands, fulfillers, and retailers. First announced last year, Apollo came with the promise of transforming a legacy industry that was far too complex and slow. With successful implementations at such high-profile customers, it’s clear Apollo is delivering on its promise.”

www.kornit.com