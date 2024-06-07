Kornit Digital showcased its new Apollo system for high-throughput direct-to-garment (DTG) printing as part of its line-up at international print exhibition Drupa this year.

The company highlighted how the new system has already been installed in the US at Mad Engine Global in Texas and Augusta Sportswear in Georgia after being released commercially in February.

Fuelled by a proprietary automation system, the Apollo integrates smart drying while concurrently managing multiple garment types with an ability to produce up to 400 garments per hour.

Kornit’s Experience Center at Drupa also showcased its Atlas Max Plus, which can produce up to 150 garments per hour with smart curing, rapid size shifter pallets and autonomous calibration.

Also on display were the Kornit Presto Max, for digital fabric decoration on demand including brilliant-white printing on coloured textiles, and the Atlas Max Poly for polyester decoration including blends and tri-blends.

Kornit Digital. which is distributed in the UK through Amaya Sales UK, was one of several suppliers of garment printing equipment at Drupa at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany from 28 May to 7 June.