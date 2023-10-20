Alongside showcasing its Max technology, Kornit Digital used its appearance at Printing United Expo in the US to announce its partnership with Adobe.

The new collaboration will provide the foundation for the next generation of Kornit’s Raster Image Processing (K-RIP) software.

“Fuelled by the Adobe PDF Print Engine, K-RIP is engineered to help brands and producers deliver repeatable, reliable images for the highest quality in digital garment decoration,” said the company.

The manufacturer of digital printing technologies, which is headquartered in Israel, also assured customers that the company does not expect the current conflict in the country to affect its supplies.

“Kornit is committed to the uninterrupted success of our business, customers, and community – and we do not expect customers to encounter any disruptions,” said chief executive officer Ronen Samuel.

“Our operations, including R&D and production facilities, are fully functional and we’re dedicated to maintaining business continuity and prompt service. We have strong reserves across all operating regions to meet demand throughout the upcoming peak season and beyond.”

