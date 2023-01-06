Ricoh has announced a new president for its Graphic Communications business unit which looks after its garment printing solutions.

Koji Miyao has succeeded Sergio Kato after 22 years’ experience with Ricoh, most recently as general manager for the business management division of Ricoh Graphic Communications. Previously, he was chairman and president of Ricoh China.

He said: “I look forward to continuing our great work in developing services that contribute to the digital experience for commercial, industrial and enterprise printing clients and brand owners.

“We are focused on further developing approaches to work practices to expand our clients’ business. Together these help us become a trusted business partner that grows with our clients.

“As part of my role I will also align Ricoh’s global development, production, sales and service functions for the success of our clients’ business.”

Eef de Ridder, vice president of Graphic Communications at Ricoh Europe, added: “Ricoh has a reputation for innovation and unsurpassed client care that I fully expect Koji to elevate further. He will provide inspirational leadership, guidance and direction while driving Ricoh’s continually evolving digital offering.

“In Europe we expect a continued strong focus on helping our clients in graphic arts, in enterprise print rooms and in industrial sectors to build resilience and adaptability to these unprecedented times.”

Ricoh’s Graphic Communications unit encompasses hardware and software solutions for corporate printing including direct-to-garment (DTG) printing.

