Indoors or out, knitwear is a go-to layering option for many in the colder months. Get warmed up with our cosy selection of jumpers, beanies and more from top industry brands
Beechfield’s Knitted Scarf and Beanie Gift Set is made from a soft blend of viscose, polyester and nylon. The matching two-piece set offers a knitted scarf with a ribbed cuff beanie hat featuring a decorative pom-pom
Ideal for embroidery, the Women’s Button-Through Knitted Cardigan from Premier Workwear is made from a fine-gauge, cotton-rich fabric. It features a seven-button fastening, long sleeves, and ribbed detailing on the hem and cuffs. The Men’s V-Neck Knitted Sweater is also available
The Arundel Sweater from Kustom Kit comes in both a men’s and women’s fit. Ideal for embroidery, this V-neck sweater is made from a 50/50 cotton and acrylic fabric blend in a 12-gauge knit. The Arundel Crew Neck Sweater is also available
From Henbury, the Men’s and Ladies’ V Neck Jumpers are made from a 50/50 fabric blend of cotton and acrylic in a modern, fine-weight knit. Both styles feature a semi-fashioned neckline and armholes, plus a 1×1 ribbed hemline, neck and cuffs