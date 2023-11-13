Indoors or out, knitwear is a go-to layering option for many in the colder months. Get warmed up with our cosy selection of jumpers, beanies and more from top industry brands

Beechfield’s Knitted Scarf and Beanie Gift Set

Beechfield’s Knitted Scarf and Beanie Gift Set is made from a soft blend of viscose, polyester and nylon. The matching two-piece set offers a knitted scarf with a ribbed cuff beanie hat featuring a decorative pom-pom

The Iguazu Knitted Hoody from Écologie by AWDis

The Iguazu Knitted Hoody from Écologie by AWDis is made using 70% regenerated cotton in a chunky tuck stitch. It features a hood with drawcords, as well as a ribbed hem and cuffs.

The Women’s Button-Through Knitted Cardigan from Premier Workwear

Ideal for embroidery, the Women’s Button-Through Knitted Cardigan from Premier Workwear is made from a fine-gauge, cotton-rich fabric. It features a seven-button fastening, long sleeves, and ribbed detailing on the hem and cuffs. The Men’s V-Neck Knitted Sweater is also available

Regatta Professional’s Solomon Zip-Neck Knitted Pullover

Regatta Professional’s Solomon Zip-Neck Knitted Pullover is made from a cotton, wool and acrylic fabric blend in a country casual-inspired knit. Available in navy marl and dark grey marl, the 545gsm jumper comes with a knitted rib on the collar, cuffs and hem

The Arundel Sweater from Kustom Kit

The Arundel Sweater from Kustom Kit comes in both a men’s and women’s fit. Ideal for embroidery, this V-neck sweater is made from a 50/50 cotton and acrylic fabric blend in a 12-gauge knit. The Arundel Crew Neck Sweater is also available

The Classic Knitted Beanie with Patch from Myrtle Beach

The Classic Knitted Beanie with Patch from Myrtle Beach is ideal for both print and embroidery. Available in navy, black and royal, the one-sized beanie is double-knitted with a wide brim and a cotton patch on the front

The Men’s and Ladies’ V Neck Jumpers from Henbury

From Henbury, the Men’s and Ladies’ V Neck Jumpers are made from a 50/50 fabric blend of cotton and acrylic in a modern, fine-weight knit. Both styles feature a semi-fashioned neckline and armholes, plus a 1×1 ribbed hemline, neck and cuffs

The Women’s Crew Neck from Tee Jays

From Tee Jays, the Women’s Crew Neck is a classic knitted, crew neck sweater made from Merino wool/polyacrylic blended yarns in a 14-gauge knit. Available in three colours, the tailored fit sweater comes with a ribbed hem and cuffs

