From babies to teens, personalised kidswear is as popular as ever — we round up the latest decorator-friendly styles
Regatta Professional’s Kids Brigade II Full Zip Fleece
This moisture-wicking and quick-drying style is made from a microfleece fabric with Layer Lite technology to provide lightweight warmth and comfort without the bulk.
Larkwood Baby & Toddler Collection’s Denim Dungarees
This new style is made from 100% cotton, enzyme-washed denim and has YKK poppers on adjustable straps and a side seam opening.
Beechfield’s Junior Organic Cotton Bucket Hat
Made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton twill, this unisex hat comes with UPF50+ protection and is fully lined with a wide brim. It’s available in both kid and adult sizes.
Fruit of the Loom’s Girls Iconic 150 T
A companion style to the brand’s Kids Iconic 150 T, this female-fit T-shirt comes with shaped side seams and is made from a soft, 100% ringspun combed cotton fabric.