From babies to teens, personalised kidswear is as popular as ever — we round up the latest decorator-friendly styles

Regatta Professional’s Kids Brigade II Full Zip Fleece

This moisture-wicking and quick-drying style is made from a microfleece fabric with Layer Lite technology to provide lightweight warmth and comfort without the bulk.

Westford Mill’s Fairtrade Cotton Junior Craft Apron

Perfect for home baking or getting messy with crafts, this Fairtrade cotton apron is finished with a cotton herringbone neck and waist ties.

Larkwood Baby & Toddler Collection’s Denim Dungarees

This new style is made from 100% cotton, enzyme-washed denim and has YKK poppers on adjustable straps and a side seam opening.

Result Clothing’s Junior & Youth Microfleece Lined Jacket

This lightweight, microfleece-lined jacket is both windproof and waterproof with a foldaway hood, storm cuffs and reflective tape detailing.

Beechfield’s Junior Organic Cotton Bucket Hat

Made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton twill, this unisex hat comes with UPF50+ protection and is fully lined with a wide brim. It’s available in both kid and adult sizes.

Just Hoods by AWDis’s Kids Hoodie

Perfect for school clubs and sports, this unisex style comes in 33 colours. Ideal for print and embroidery, it’s made from a 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric.

Fruit of the Loom’s Girls Iconic 150 T

A companion style to the brand’s Kids Iconic 150 T, this female-fit T-shirt comes with shaped side seams and is made from a soft, 100% ringspun combed cotton fabric.

Babybugz’s Baby Essential Hoodie

This new hoodie is made from a soft brushed fleece fabric, which contains recycled polyester and organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton.

For more kidswear options from leading brands, check out our July 2022 issue here