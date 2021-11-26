US-based Anatol Equipment Manufacturing Co has formed a new partnership with Huddersfield-based HG Kippax & Sons to distribute its textile printing equipment in the UK and Ireland.

The distributorship agreement will see Kippax supply Anatol’s full line of manual and automatic textile screen-printing machines, including presses, dryers, pre-press equipment and accessories.

Kippax will also provide customer service support, drawing on its industry experience dating back over 60 years.

Alex Sroka, marketing director of Illinois-based Anatol Equipment, said: “We are very excited to have Kippax representing Anatol machines in the UK and Ireland. Working with an industry partner well known and respected for decades of excellent service support and screen-printing expertise will take our team to the next level.

“We know that Anatol and Kippax’s combination of high-quality equipment and experienced, knowledgeable support will prove to be an invaluable resource empowering the screen printing community in the territory.”

Andrew Kippax, commercial director of Kippax, added: “We are delighted to be a key component in the distribution of Anatol Equipment in the UK and Ireland. Our collaboration of expertise is the result of two industry leaders’ ingenuity and cutting-edge technology.

“The blend of our industry service experience and Anatol technologies makes the result ideal for a range of high-end applications within the textile sector.

“Anatol’s textile printing range is a product of listening and responding to customer demands, world-class engineering and exceptional originality as we look towards a future within the textile industry.”

Anatol was among exhibitors at Fespa Global Print Expo in Amsterdam in October, showcasing equipment such as the all-electric Anatol Volt screen-printing press and the manual Anatol Thunder screen-printing press. Its newest innovation is the Infinity automatic oval press.

www.hgkippax.co.uk