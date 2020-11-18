The club and society clothing company embroidered eight garments for the executive committee of the university amateur boxing club, which is one of its long-standing customers.

Holly Paul, production manager at Custom Club Clothing, commented: “We have a great relationship with the KCL Amateur Boxing Club, and so working alongside them, we created a mock-up of each garment using logos provided by the club.

“Their design consists of two detailed logos on the chest — one of the King’s College London crest, and the other the KCL Amateur Boxing Club logo.

“Depending on the garment, the ‘KCL Boxing’ text is either embroidered or printed on the back in golden yellow. For this particular batch, the executive committee’s positions were also embroidered onto the back of the garment underneath the text.”

Using Madeira thread, Custom Club Clothing embroidered the Sophomore ¼ Zip Sweat (JH046) and AWDis Sweat (JH030) from Just Hoods by AWDis, as well as the Cool T (JC001) from Just Cool by AWDis and the Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (GD05).

The large embroidery on the back of the garments was created using a Barudan nine-needle four-head embroidery machine, with a single-head Brother PR embroidery machine used to create the KCL front chest logo and any personalisation that was required.

www.customclubclothing.co.uk