Garment and textile specialist Kingly has won the title of Green Company of the Year in the annual BizX awards for businesses internationally.

It was awarded the title at a ceremony in Liverpool this month, recognised for the sustainability in its production and products including its zero-waste sock knitting facility.

Kingly, which is based in Sofia in Bulgaria but has a UK office in Southampton, was a finalist in the same category at the BizX 2023 Awards. The business has been developed with support from Chris Churchman of Action Coach Business Coaching.

After receiving the award, the company stated: “This recognition underscores our steadfast dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“We are inspired to redouble our efforts in championing eco-friendly practices and initiatives, ensuring that every endeavour we undertake contributes to a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.”

The awards recognise businesses not just in the UK but across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Hosted by TV presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern, it featured motivational guests speakers including former Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes.

Kingly sales assistants Stanimira Moneva and Yoana Novakova collected the award on behalf of the company.

wearekingly.com