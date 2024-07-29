Customised clothing manufacturer Kingly is adding “sparkle” to its Christmas socks through metallic yarn alongside the return of its aroma-infused textiles.

It is using Lurex metallic yarn for creating glittering and shine effects which make every ornament image on its KSO4 Classic Crew Socks shimmer. Neon yarn brings a vibrant glow to every snowflake and bell on its KS09 Classic Crew Thermal Socks.

It follows the success of its award-winning sustainable textile essencing which offers socks with comforting aromas of the holiday season, with options of cinnamon and apple or mint and chocolate.

After introducing triple-shift manufacturing and extra machinery, Kingly has also announced that it can offer customised sock-knitting from only 50 pairs up to 500 pairs, with a turnaround starting at just five working days from final artwork approval, excluding shipping time.

The service is available for Kingly’s best-selling Crew socks and Sport socks created with Euro cotton for up to 250 pairs.

