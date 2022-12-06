Sock and clothing specialist Kingly has launched an upcycling project aimed at retrieving textile waste and turning it into new products.

It has committed to using fibres left over from producing socks for new uses such as stuffing for printed pillowcases and furniture instead of sending it as waste to landfill.

The small factory offcuts, produced during the manufacture of socks, are a mix of cotton, nylon, Lycra, elastane and other materials such as polyester and polypropylene.

It is impossible for these offcuts to be recycled as there is no way for the different fibres to be separated out. Therefore, they would normally go to landfill.

Rob Armour, CEO and founder of Kingly, said: “One of earth’s biggest polluters is the textile and apparel industry and its environmentally detrimental activities that are contributing to the declining health of our planet.

“Recognising that we are at an important crossroad, my team and I are dedicated to providing the best sustainable earth-friendly products.

“We are proud to announce a new initiative we call ‘The Kingly Upcycling Project’. The mission is to inspire and educate people on upcycling and repurposed design and how to do it on a larger scale.”

The new project is in line with Kingly’s commitment to “a better, cleaner environment” and its ISO 14001 environmental policy. It is also one of only 52 sock producers in the world certified by GOTS – the global textile processing standard for organic fibres.

Kingly’s upcycled cotton socks in compostable bags and GOTS organic cotton socks were shortlisted last month for the BPMA’s Product Awards 2022-2023.

Kingly, which has bases in Southampton and Sofia in Bulgaria, is a producer and supplier of socks, garments and promotional textiles across Europe.

www.wearekingly.com