Manufacturer Kingly has launched a new collection of products made from discarded denim.

The aprons, bags, hats, earrings, tablecloths and more can all be impregnated with Polygiene Stays Fresh technology, allowing them to stay fresh and odour-free for longer and meaning they can be washed less frequently.

“Kingly’s upcycled denim products can be branded by using embroidery and DTG printing with Gots-certified sustainable inks,” said the company.

“The texture of denim provides a sturdy canvas for intricate embroidery work, ensuring your branding is durable and eye-catching. DTG printing can be used to cover a significant portion of the item with a colourful or intricate design.”

The company has an online ‘sustainability calculator’ so customers can see how much carbon, energy, water and landfill their denim order has ‘saved’ in comparison to using new denim.

