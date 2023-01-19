Kingly has announced the launch of fully customisable garments made with eco-friendly fabrics after the success of its sustainable socks.

The company will start producing custom-made T-shirts, polo shirts, boxer shorts, sweatshirts and other products from February 15.

They will all be manufactured within Europe using sustainable organic cotton, certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), and recycled polyester according to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

Kingly, which launched its GOTS-certified socks in 2022, has pledged that all its eco-friendly garments are 100% traceable with sustainability reports and transaction certificates.

In response to huge amount of waste created by the clothing industry, Kingly has announced that it will also start upcycling old clothes that will be repurposed and designed into limited-edition collections.

All of these clothes will be treated with the Polygiene technology that inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria in garments.

Kingly has already started using the waste fibres from the sock-knitting process for new uses, including stuffing for printed pillow cases and cushions.

Rob Armour, CEO of Kingly, said: “Recognising that we are at an important crossroad, my team and I are dedicated to providing the best sustainable earth-friendly products.”

Kingly was founded in 2014 with a focus on environmental responsibility in the production of promotional textiles and garments from T-shirts to socks. Based in Bulgaria, it operates through distributors and has a team in Southampton covering the UK.

