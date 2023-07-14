Kingly is now offering an express custom sock manufacturing service of five working days from final artwork approval and shipping time. The manufacturer says this feat (or should it be feet?!) makes it “the world’s fastest sock producer”.

“Time is of the essence, and we understand the urgency of meeting your deadlines,” says the company.

“That’s why we have crafted an unrivalled express service that ensures your custom socks are manufactured and ready to be delivered to your doorstep.”

The service is available for its bestselling Crew socks, as well as its Sport socks, for up to 250 pairs.

www.wearekingly.com