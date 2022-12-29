Kingly has won an award for its efforts to improve sustainability and corporate social responsibility in the manufacture of socks and clothing.

The company, which has bases in Bulgaria and the UK, won the “Ecology” category of the Socially Responsible Strategic Management Award 2022 organised by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labour and Social Policy.

Robert Armour, CEO and founder of Kingly, was given the award last week at a ceremony by Bulgaria’s deputy labour and social policy minister Nadya Klisurska.

Praising Kingly’s sustainable practices, she said: “Corporate social responsibility in Bulgaria is not a myth and it is proven by the long-term sustainability efforts of businesses with a focus on society, human resources and ecology.”

Kingly’s most recent products include upcycled cotton socks and GOTS organic cotton socks which have been shortlisted in the Sustainable Product of the Year category for BPMA’s Product Awards 2023.

The company has also received WA Media’s international Promotional Gift Award for its upcycled cotton socks in compostable bags which were launched into the promotional merchandise market in 2019.

Kingly’s upcycled socks are supported by BCome’s Cradle to Grave sustainability platform which enables textile and clothing businesses to build responsible supply chains and guarantee transparency.

Its other products include eco-sustainable knitted sweaters, whose credentials are supported by a system for calculating the amount of preserved resources for each item, stated in a certificate from Kingly and verified by the University of Valencia and Unesco.

Earlier this month, Kingly announced its latest innovation: The Kingly Upcycling Project, which provides leftover textile offcuts from sock production for new uses such as stuffing printed pillowcases and furniture.

