King Charles III has accepted the role of patron of the Printing Charity, taking over the role from his late mother.

Every monarch since Queen Victoria has been patron of the charity, which dates back to 1827, and the King himself was charity president in 1977.

The Printing Charity provides practical, emotional and financial support to individuals, business owners and their employees across the print industry.

Neil Lovell, CEO of the Printing Charity, said: “His Majesty’s patronage is incredibly important to us, not just because of our long association with the royal family but as recognition of the work we do and services we offer for people who work or have worked in our sectors.

“As we approach our 200th year in 2027, and we look to how best to develop our future services, it’s a real boost to receive this news and the continued recognition for our organisation.”

The photograph was taken by photojournalist Benjamin Wareing who was a winner in the 2020 Print Futures (now Rising Stars) Awards organised by the charity.

theprintingcharity.org.uk