Personalised kidswear is all the rage right now, from the tiniest baby to the tallest teen, to every child in-between! We review the latest decorator-friendly styles
Babybugz’s Baby Essential Shorts
This new style is made using soft, organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton. Ideal for print, the coordinating Baby T is also available in 25 colours; both styles come with a QR code on the wash care label to allow users to track the supply chain
Spiro Activewear’s Performance Aircool Tee
This tag-free and printable T-shirt is made from a 100% polyester, soft mesh fabric with High-Tec stretch, which is washable at 60°C. It’s also lightweight, breathable and quick-drying, and is available from ages 3/4 years up to adult size 5XL
Finden & Hales’s Kids’ 1/4 Zip Tracksuit Top
Made from a 100% polyester interlock fabric, this style features contrast colour detailing across the upper chest, up the funnel neck and under the arms in streamline panels. Other features include 1×1 ribbed sleeve cuffs and modern reverse nylon zips
Larkwood Baby & Toddler Collection’s Denim Jacket with Fleece Hood and Sleeves
Available from age 6/12 months up to 5/6 years, this 100% cotton, 7.05oz enzyme-washed denim style features a YKK popper fastening on the opening and patch pockets, plus contrast brushed-back sleeves finished with a knitted rib on the cuffs
Just Hoods by AWDis’s Kids Hoodie
Available in 36 colours, this unisex style is made from a 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric, ideal for both print and embroidery. In addition to twin-needle stitch detailing, it has a double-fabric hood and a kangaroo-pouch pocket with a small hidden opening for an earphone cord feed
