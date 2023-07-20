Personalised kidswear is all the rage right now, from the tiniest baby to the tallest teen, to every child in-between! We review the latest decorator-friendly styles

Babybugz’s Baby Essential Shorts

This new style is made using soft, organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton. Ideal for print, the coordinating Baby T is also available in 25 colours; both styles come with a QR code on the wash care label to allow users to track the supply chain

 

Beechfield’s Junior Original 5 Panel Cap

Made from a 100% cotton twill fabric, this cap comes in a five-panel design with a pre-curved peak, stitched ventilation eyelets, a Rip-Strip size adjuster and child-safe secure button

Spiro Activewear’s Performance Aircool Tee

This tag-free and printable T-shirt is made from a 100% polyester, soft mesh fabric with High-Tec stretch, which is washable at 60°C. It’s also lightweight, breathable and quick-drying, and is available from ages 3/4 years up to adult size 5XL

Vanilla’s Kid’s Core Tee

Available in six colours, this new style is made from 100% semi-combed ringspun cotton (90% cotton/10% viscose for silver mélange colourway). The 140gsm, crew-neck tee features a 1×1 rib neck, side seams, and twin-needle stitched hem and cuffs

Finden & Hales’s Kids’ 1/4 Zip Tracksuit Top

Made from a 100% polyester interlock fabric, this style features contrast colour detailing across the upper chest, up the funnel neck and under the arms in streamline panels. Other features include 1×1 ribbed sleeve cuffs and modern reverse nylon zips

Gildan’s Softstyle Youth T-Shirt

Made from 100% ringspun cotton in a high-stitch-density fabric, this 153gsm tee offers a smooth printing surface that’s perfect for DTG. Available in 14 colours, it features a classic width rib collar, a tearaway label, and a taped neck and shoulders

Larkwood Baby & Toddler Collection’s Denim Jacket with Fleece Hood and Sleeves

Available from age 6/12 months up to 5/6 years, this 100% cotton, 7.05oz enzyme-washed denim style features a YKK popper fastening on the opening and patch pockets, plus contrast brushed-back sleeves finished with a knitted rib on the cuffs

Just Hoods by AWDis’s Kids Hoodie

Available in 36 colours, this unisex style is made from a 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric, ideal for both print and embroidery. In addition to twin-needle stitch detailing, it has a double-fabric hood and a kangaroo-pouch pocket with a small hidden opening for an earphone cord feed

