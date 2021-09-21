Edinburgh-based decorator Get Branded has been supplying decorated garments and other branded products for 33 years. After the pandemic, the company saw an opportunity to grow its business further. However, such an expansion would have required it to increase its team of four by recruiting new employees and the company’s management felt anxious about making such a financial commitment while the future remained uncertain.

Director Nacho Luna Borrás comments: “We multi-task here – I can print a shirt, do embroidery, answer the phone, clean the toilet – but you can stretch only so far and we needed more hands. We tried to do it based on money but it was impossible because, after lockdown, we had no idea of what would happen – one month open, then a second lockdown.”

Fortunately, Nacho came upon the government’s Kickstart scheme, which provides paid six-month placements for people on Universal Credit aged 16 to 24. Run through the Department for Work and Pensions, it provides employers with £1,500 per person per month, based on the National Minimum Wage. At Get Branded, £1,000 goes to the employee for salary and national insurance for 25 hours per week, and the rest funds admin and coaching to help them find jobs.