Hayley Brooks, managing director of Dimensions, said: “We were very proud to see our uniforms on the cover of Vogue, and to learn about the everyday heroes that inspired the July cover story.

“Thanks must go to our logistics centre team too, who are themselves key workers and are working tirelessly to ensure that vital uniform and PPE reaches essential frontline workers across all of our client base.

“To all the key workers around the world, we thank you for being truly amazing!”

During the pandemic, Dimensions has also helped to get the Tesco NHS Nightingale Hospital pop-up convenience stores set up by providing essential uniform items, as well as supported the NHS Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Volunteer Programme by supplying over 15,000 T-shirts.

