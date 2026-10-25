What do you love about working in the garment industry? And what do you loathe? Katherine Clayton of Banana Moon shares her pet likes and dislikes…
LOVE IT!
• Seeing an embroidery that I didn’t think would digitise well, actually look fantastic.
• Setting up a 3D design and seeing all the cap ends sit perfectly.
• Digitising text – it’s my favourite.
• My wonderful team, they’re the best (especially when it comes to making cuppas).
• Knowing the right font when somebody asks me.
LOATHE IT!
• Couriers!!!
• Answering the phone and hearing the words “I’m starting my own brand”.
• Customers leaving orders to the last minute, then expecting us to rush it though.
• Finding colour matches between RGB, CMYK and Pantones.
• Bad vector artwork and low-res PNGs.
What gets you out of bed in the morning and working late into the night? What sets you grinding your teeth and climbing the walls in frustration? Get in touch and share your ‘love its and loathe its’ with us: editorial@images-magazine.com