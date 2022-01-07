SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
Start the new year in style with colour additions for The 100 T along with three new contemporary garments
Just Ts is welcoming in 2022 with three new styles along with new colour additions to a key style, The 100 T (JT100).
The 100 T
This modern-fit T-shirt is made from 100% combed ringspun cotton for “super comfort and quality”. A modern, regular-fit tee, it has a classic taped neck and twin-needle stitching detail on the sleeve and bottom hem. The 100 T sees the addition of six new, fresh colours for 2022, including dusty green, dusty pink and lavender. Just Ts has also introduced sizes up to 6XL in selected colours for this style.
Tie-Dye T
Just Ts has added a trendy new style to its range, the Tie-Dye T (JT022). This new style has a modern fit with side seams, short sleeves, a tie-dye design, combed ringspun cotton for ultra-comfort, taped neck and twin-needle stitching detail on sleeve and bottom hem.
“With every piece being unique, it is a must-have for the 2022 season,” says the brand. Sizes range from XS-2XL and it is available in four different designs: blue cloud, grey pink marble, pastel sunset dip, and tie-dye swirl. Due to the unique method of dying, some variation in the colour may occur.
Women’s Long Sleeve Cropped T
Just Ts says its Women’s Long Sleeve Cropped T (JT016) is “the new must-have and easy-to-wear, long-sleeve cropped T-shirt”. Featuring long sleeves with cuffs, tri-blend fabric for style and comfort, and a size label only, this ribbed crew-neck style with taped neck has twin-needle stitching detail on sleeve and bottom hem. It is great for layering and can be paired with jeans for an on-trend look, notes the brand. The JT016’s sizes range from XS-XL and it is available in three colours: dusty pink, heather black and solid white.
Oversize 100 T
Brand new to the Just Ts range is the Oversize 100 T (JT009). “For a cool, contemporary style, this is the perfect T,” says the brand. This new style has an oversized fit with side seams, set-in short sleeves, and twin-needle stitching to the sleeves and bottom hem. Crafted from a soft, 190gsm cotton fabric and with a surface that is “excellent for print or embroidery”, it promises a subtle, street staple look. The Oversize 100 T is available in sizes S-2XL in two colours.