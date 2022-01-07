Just Ts is welcoming in 2022 with three new styles along with new colour additions to a key style, The 100 T (JT100).

The 100 T

This modern-fit T-shirt is made from 100% combed ringspun cotton for “super comfort and quality”. A modern, regular-fit tee, it has a classic taped neck and twin-needle stitching detail on the sleeve and bottom hem. The 100 T sees the addition of six new, fresh colours for 2022, including dusty green, dusty pink and lavender. Just Ts has also introduced sizes up to 6XL in selected colours for this style.