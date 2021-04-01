Just Polos by AWDis: Three key styles
Just Polos by AWDis prides itself on the fit and functionality of the garments it designs and produces, stating: “We are driven by our customers’ needs to access a wide variety of high quality and fashion forward polo shirts, supplied by specialists who really care. Our polo shirts offer one of the best print and embroidery surfaces on the market.”
Here, the brand showcases its three key styles…
The 100% Cotton Collection
The JP100 The 100 Polo is both versatile and colourful and is complete with side vents and a 3-button placket with dyed to match buttons. This 100% cotton polo has a modern and stylish fit which features a taped neck, cuffed short sleeves, twin needle stitching with only a size label to make it easy for rebranding. The JP100 has a unisex fit but also has a female range (JP100F) which gives this polo a more feminine fit.
The Stretch Collection
The Stretch Polo is a versatile wardrobe essential, and the perfect blank canvas for print or embroidery. Its stretch fabric is crafted from cotton and elastane, for super softness that will always keep its original form. Both male (JP002) and female (JP002F) styles have twin-needle stitching on the sleeves and bottom hem and a two button placket, plus stylish side vents; for women, the stretch polo makes for a flattering feminine fit and features shapely side vents.
The Tipped Collection
The JP003 Stretch Tipped Polo is a core styled garment, which features colourful contrasting tipping on the collar and cuffs, together with twin-needle stitching detail on the sleeve and bottom hem. Complete with a self-fabric collar and a 2-button placket, this super comfortable polo shirt is offered in a choice of eight contrast colourways, and it cries out to be paired with denim jeans for a cool and trendy look.
For further details of Just Polo’s 2021 collection, visit the brand’s website:
justpolosbyawdis.com/
For advice, information and inspiration on how to add extra value to Just Polos products, contact your local AWDis Brand Ambassador:
[email protected]