The artwork was created by Kate and Matt, who run the martial arts team in Tunbridge Wells, explained Jenny-Lee Lavery, owner of Wrenster Design.

“This is the fourth order we’ve done for Just Jiu Jitsu, and this recent run was for 18 garments.”

Wrenster Design decorated the AWDis Zoodie (JH050) and AWDis College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis, plus Anthem Clothing’s Anthem Organic T-Shirt (AM10).