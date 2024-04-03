This bold design was printed by Wrenster Design in Farnborough for Just Jiu Jitsu Team
The artwork was created by Kate and Matt, who run the martial arts team in Tunbridge Wells, explained Jenny-Lee Lavery, owner of Wrenster Design.
“This is the fourth order we’ve done for Just Jiu Jitsu, and this recent run was for 18 garments.”
Wrenster Design decorated the AWDis Zoodie (JH050) and AWDis College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis, plus Anthem Clothing’s Anthem Organic T-Shirt (AM10).
They also decorated Just Cool by AWDis’ AWDis Kids Cool T-Shirt (JC001B), AWDis Ladies Cool Cross Back Crop Top (JC019) and the AWDis Ladies Cool Recycled Tech Sports Bra (JC217); all the garments were supplied by PenCarrie.
Jenny-Lee printed the design using Siser PS Easy Weed heat transfer vinyls, which were supplied by Grafityp.
“I use a speciality HTV if required,” she added, “such as a Siser Easy Weed Ink blocker to stop dye migration with garments containing elastane, or Siser EasyWeed Stretch HTV if it’s particularly stretchy”.
In addition, Jenny-Lee used a Graphtec Silhouette Cameo Pro Cutter, plus a 40x50cm Stahls’ Hotronix Auto Open Clam Heat Press supplied by Amaya Sales UK; to print the sports bras, she also used a cap press supplied by Subliblanks.