Just Coops & Lu creates T-shirts, sweats and hoodies featuring its unique ‘Just…’ slogan for both adults and kids, and has just launched a new Christmas range with slogans in glitter heat transfer vinyl
The festive slogans include ‘Just…my Christmas jumper’, ‘Just…gimme the presents’, ‘Just…swerved the naughty list’ and ‘Just…eat, drink and be merry’.
“Just Coops & Lu is all about celebrating the things that we love in life and who we are,” explained Faye Marques, owner of the Manchester-based brand.
“I like my brand to say something about the person wearing it, adding a smidge of personality to their clothing. I choose the slogans, but I do create the odd bespoke order if it fits with my brand.”
The slogan designs are printed on a UKPress Blue Wave swing-away heat press using glitter heat transfer vinyl from Siser, as well as Ralawise own-brand HTV.
Faye says she uses organic garments from Stanley/Stella for their stylish, slimmer fit, as well as kids’ hoodies and sweatshirts from Just Hoods by AWDis.
“My customers can mix and match the colours of the garment and print – they like the idea of being able to slightly customise an item,” added Faye.
“Covid-19 has interfered with the growth of my new business, but I’m looking forward to 2021 being an exciting year of fun new designs for Just Coops & Lu.”