The festive slogans include ‘Just…my Christmas jumper’, ‘Just…gimme the presents’, ‘Just…swerved the naughty list’ and ‘Just…eat, drink and be merry’.

“Just Coops & Lu is all about celebrating the things that we love in life and who we are,” explained Faye Marques, owner of the Manchester-based brand.

“I like my brand to say something about the person wearing it, adding a smidge of personality to their clothing. I choose the slogans, but I do create the odd bespoke order if it fits with my brand.”

The slogan designs are printed on a UKPress Blue Wave swing-away heat press using glitter heat transfer vinyl from Siser, as well as Ralawise own-brand HTV.