We printed the logo using our Resolute R-Jet Pro DTF Printer, explained Shaun Cridge, co-owner of Just Branded with his Emma.

The company decorated the TriDri Performance T-Shirt (TR010) and Women’s TriDri Performance T-Shirt (TR020), plus Beechfield’s Ultimate 5 Panel Cap (BC015) and the Printable Softshell (R231M) from Result Clothing.

www.justbranded.co.uk