Josh Beal announced in September that he has joined Monmark as managing director.

He joined the branded apparel company in February, taking responsibility for leading the business through its next stage of growth and development.

“With more than 40 years of history behind Monmark, it was the opportunity to build on a well-established business while bringing fresh ideas, energy and commercial focus that really attracted me to the role,” he explained. “I bring experience in business leadership, sales and commercial strategy, with a particular focus on developing teams, strengthening customer relationships and creating sustainable growth.

He has joined at an exciting time for the business, with the recent launch of a new brand identity and website, along with ambitious plans for the years ahead.

“I’m most looking forward to working with the team to build on Monmark’s heritage, grow our presence across the UK and continue developing the personal, service-led approach that has always been at the heart of the business.”

Click here to check out Monmark’s new website.