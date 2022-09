This was a run of 11 T-shirts, but we will be doing more workwear for Joseph’s Tree Solutions, such as jackets, hoodies and sweatshirts, explained Gary Marshall, owner of Signs ‘N’ Such.

The company digitised the logo in-house, and then used its Melco EMT16X embroidery machine and embroidery threads from Madeira UK to decorate the Cool T (JC001) from Just Cool by AWDis.

www.signsnsuch.co.uk