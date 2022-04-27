Jon Yankowy has joined Vastex International as sales associate to help DTG printers and screen printers in all of the company’s markets including the UK.

Based at the company’s headquarters in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Jon will assist printers of all sizes, from beginners to large commercial operations, on specifying the most efficient Vastex equipment for their specific requirement.

Jon is an experienced designer and illustrator who has also managed his own screen-printing business in Lancaster in Pennsylvania before moving to the Lehigh Valley where Vastex is located. He has a degree in graphic design and illustration from Pennsylvania’s Millersville University.

Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex, said: “Jon brings a wealth of experience in sales, marketing and design to Vastex, as well as hands-on textile printing, enabling him to help Vastex customers improve all aspects of their businesses.”

Vastex manufactures modular/expandable dryers for DTG and screen printing, modular/expandable presses, flash cure units, exposing units and pre-press equipment.

Its equipment is distributed in the UK by MHM Direct GB and Dalesway Print Technology.

www.dalesway.co.uk

www.mhmdirect.co.uk

www.vastex.com