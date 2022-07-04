Whether you’re kitting out a college club, varsity team or student union society, coordinating outfits are key to fostering a collective spirit. Check out these on-trend and ready-to-brand styles that will appeal to every member of the group
Gildan’s Heavy Blend Adult Hooded Sweatshirt
This hardwearing sweatshirt is made from a 50% cotton/50% polyester fabric blend using air jet yarns to give it a soft fleece feel and prevent pilling. It also comes in youth sizes, with a full-zip and crew neck companion style also available.
Just Hoods by AWDis’ College Hoodie
A great option for both print and embroidery, this 280gsm hoodie now comes in 79 colours, including new shades of caramel latte, dusty rose, earthy green, ginger biscuit and pumpkin pie. It’s made from an 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric with twin-needle stitch detailing, plus a double-fabric hood.
Result Clothing’s Holkham Down Feel Jacket
Soft and lightweight, this jacket comes with plenty of decoration access for embroidery. Available for both men and women, it comes with faux-down-feel insulation and a StormDri water-repellent, ripstop micro-peach outer.
SF Clothing’s Unisex Drop Shoulder Slogan Top
This dropped-shoulder style offers a wide decoration space for bold branding. The oversized, relaxed-fit top has a curved droptail hem and tear-away label, and comes in both solid and retro contrast colours.
Kustom Kit’s Klassic Sweatshirt
This 280gsm sweatshirt is ideal for decoration with embroidery, plus screen and transfer print. It’s made from the brand’s durable Superwash 60° fabric in a 65% polyester/35% cotton blend.