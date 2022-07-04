Whether you’re kitting out a college club, varsity team or student union society, coordinating outfits are key to fostering a collective spirit. Check out these on-trend and ready-to-brand styles that will appeal to every member of the group

Gildan’s Heavy Blend Adult Hooded Sweatshirt

This hardwearing sweatshirt is made from a 50% cotton/50% polyester fabric blend using air jet yarns to give it a soft fleece feel and prevent pilling. It also comes in youth sizes, with a full-zip and crew neck companion style also available.

Just Hoods by AWDis’ College Hoodie

A great option for both print and embroidery, this 280gsm hoodie now comes in 79 colours, including new shades of caramel latte, dusty rose, earthy green, ginger biscuit and pumpkin pie. It’s made from an 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric with twin-needle stitch detailing, plus a double-fabric hood.

Result Clothing’s Holkham Down Feel Jacket

Soft and lightweight, this jacket comes with plenty of decoration access for embroidery. Available for both men and women, it comes with faux-down-feel insulation and a StormDri water-repellent, ripstop micro-peach outer.

Tee Jays’ Club Jacket

Lightweight and breathable, this jacket is made from a recycled polyester and elastane stretch fabric. Both windproof and waterproof, it features two large front pockets, an inner pocket, and a ribbed hem and sleeves.

SF Clothing’s Unisex Drop Shoulder Slogan Top

This dropped-shoulder style offers a wide decoration space for bold branding. The oversized, relaxed-fit top has a curved droptail hem and tear-away label, and comes in both solid and retro contrast colours.

Henbury’s Hicool Performance T-Shirt

Made from the brand’s Hicool moisture-wicking fabric, this polyester tee is suitable for embroidery, as well as sublimation and vinyl print. It comes in a slimmer fit with a self-fabric collar and cuffs.

Kustom Kit’s Klassic Sweatshirt

This 280gsm sweatshirt is ideal for decoration with embroidery, plus screen and transfer print. It’s made from the brand’s durable Superwash 60° fabric in a 65% polyester/35% cotton blend.

Just Polos by AWDis’ Colour Block Polo

A modern twist on the classic polo shirt, this style is made from 100% combed ringspun cotton with a colour-contrast panel, collar and sleeve cuff, and comes in four colourways.

