Celeb approval

The first sign that sweatpants (or joggers, tracksuit bottoms, trackies – insert your preferred description here…) had really hit the big time was when Anna Wintour, the legendary fashion journalist and editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine who is always impeccably dressed, was pictured wearing sweatpants during lockdown. Couple this with the enduring popularity of grey joggers amongst social media influencers – celebs such as supermodel Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez have even posted their sweatpant styles on TikTok and Instagram – and the garment’s must-have status for 2020 was assured.

Suppliers to the garment decoration industry have also reported a rise in demand for joggers. Kirsten Ferrol, deputy product manager for AWDis Brands, says: “We have seen a significant increase of uptake on our jogger sales in some key styles – our heather grey in particular has seen a rise in demand across all AWDis brands.” She attributes the increase in homeworking due to lockdown as “definitely a contributing factor”, adding: “People were prioritising comfort over traditional office clothing – joggers and jog shorts became the ‘go to’ garments. It also opened the style up to a wider market than the usual target audience and we have seen this reflected in sales.