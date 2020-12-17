This little fellow was decorated by Amanda Otto of ABC Embroidery in Hull using one of the company’s three Tajima embroidery machines and Madeira Classic thread. ABC sells corporate and workwear, along with personalised gifts like Jingle – Etsy is the company’s primary place for selling embroidered teddies and other bespoke items, and it ships goods to countries all over the world, including the US and Canada.

The soft, plush toy is a Zippie Penguin from Mumbles, with a zip on the base to allow easy access to its tummy for embroidery or print.

www.abcembroidery.co.uk