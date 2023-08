Jimmy wanted the garments in grey, and the design in grey and white, so

we found the correct range of greys using the

Pro RTX

collection

, explained Jo Gamble, co-managing director of Print N Go Shop with her husband Nick.

In a run of 10 garments, the company decorated the brand’s Pro Polo (RX101) in solid grey and the Pro Zip Hoodie (RX351) in charcoal.

“Nick designed the logo,” added Jo, “and we decided to use vinyl instead of print to make the design pop out more”.

Print N Go Shop used its Hotronix IQ Fusion Heat Press with Siser EasyWeed heat transfer vinyl, which was supplied by Grafityp.

www.printngoshop.co.uk