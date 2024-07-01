Jerzees styles are about to drop in Europe!

It’s time: Jerzees® presents its product portfolio for Europe. The stylish and comfortable casualwear will be available from 4 July – American Independence Day.

With this special launch date, the brand is honouring its 40-year anniversary in the USA while at the same time celebrating its European market entry.

The Jerzees product range boasts high-quality basics and innovative fabrics. It is characterised by a high level of comfort and a wide range of styling options. It offers the perfect basis for individual finishing and embellishment and is made for creative textile finishers who are passionate about their craft.

Please explore some of the brand new products: