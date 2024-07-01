Jerzees styles are about to drop in Europe!
It’s time: Jerzees® presents its product portfolio for Europe. The stylish and comfortable casualwear will be available from 4 July – American Independence Day.
With this special launch date, the brand is honouring its 40-year anniversary in the USA while at the same time celebrating its European market entry.
The Jerzees product range boasts high-quality basics and innovative fabrics. It is characterised by a high level of comfort and a wide range of styling options. It offers the perfect basis for individual finishing and embellishment and is made for creative textile finishers who are passionate about their craft.
Please explore some of the brand new products:
Jerzees NuBlend® Sweats
Versatile, robust, stylish: with the NuBlend® Sweatshirt collection, Jerzees offers the perfect unisex essentials for making a bold statement. It combines style, quality, and comfort, and offers versatile combination options. Available in six styles and a total of 38 colours, including two-tone styles with a casual retro look, the NuBlend pilling-resistant 2-thread fleece fabric makes the pieces perfect for expressive print designs.
Jerzees Eco® Premium Blend
As a classic premium sweatshirt, the Jerzees Eco® Premium Blend Sweatshirt, made from 57% combed, ring-spun cotton/43% recycled polyester with a fabric weight of 288gsm, impresses across the board – and offers an environmentally-friendly option for expressing your creativity. Made of 100% recycled polyester and sustainably grown cotton from the USA, it combines sustainable style with maximum softness.
Jerzees Eco® Premium Organic T
Spearhead a new generation with this Europe exclusive T-shirt made from organic yarn! This next-level, 100% combed, ring-spun cotton is not only super comfortable with its classic fit, it’s also perfect for decoration. The Jerzees Eco® Premium Organic T comes in sizes S to 3XL and is available in 15 modern colours.
The brand: creativity meets sustainability
Jerzees stands for self-realisation, creativity, and a future-oriented culture. The casualwear brand has high standards when it comes to product quality and is committed to sustainability, true to the ‘Do What Matterz’ attitude. At Jerzees, environmentally orientated action also encompasses the production processes – from the company’s own production facilities in Morocco to the control of supply chains and the reduction of packaging material.