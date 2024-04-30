JERZEES – New brand for Europe!

2024 brings a new canvas designed to support the garment decorating and customisation industry! JERZEES®, a well-known US-brand for apparel spanning recreational, collegiate, hospitality and sporting events, will soon be available for B2B distributors in Europe.

The high-quality brand offers a wide range of colours and styles. It is set to inspire decorators across Europe to creatively express themselves and take that leap of imagination to stand out in the crowd. JERZEES apparel is designed for passionate and creative decorators who take pride in their craft and their ability to exceed customer expectations.