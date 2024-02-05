FOL International has announced it is bringing the Jerzees brand to Europe later this year.

The activewear brand, which will be available in the UK through Absolute Apparel and BTC Activewear, comprises T-shirts, sweatshirts and tracksuit bottoms.

Jerzees is the third brand from FOL International, alongside Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe. British customers will be able to get hold of the range in a wide range of modern colours and sizes from the middle of the year, the brand said.

“I am very much looking forward to getting Jerzees established on the European market step by step. The brand stands for quality, innovation and the realisation of an active lifestyle – attributes which we want to get our European customers excited about,” said marketing manager Marthe Kazur.

Founded in the US in 1984, and owned by FOL since 2006, Jerzees promises “high-quality, comfortable basics made of innovative fabrics for an active lifestyle” – and says it is committed to sustainability with the motto ‘Do What Matterz’.

Included in the range are the Eco Premium Blend Sweatshirt, which is made of combed, ringspun cotton with 43% recycled polyester; the Eco Premium Organic T-Shirt, which is made of combed, ringspun cotton from organic cotton yarn; and the NuBlend Sweatshirt, made from “innovative” sweatshirt fabric with anti-pilling properties.

www.fruitoftheloom.eu