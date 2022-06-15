Gustav Daiber has unveiled a new “lookbook” for its clothing brands James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach to inspire customers with “trendy outfit combinations”.

Covering both workwear and leisurewear, the Lookbook features new imagery of the two fashion brands. It is available in English as well as German, both printed and downloadable digitally with video.

It is especially designed to provide marketing materials and support for decorators and retailers to inspire their customers to buy new products or mix existing ones.

The catalogue is divided into the categories of work, casual, lounge, sports and French chic, with garments available in up to 42 different colours.

Ingrid Strobel, graphic designer at Gustav Daiber, was responsible for planning the outfits as well as the photoshoots for the new imagery and designing the new Lookbook.

She said: “It is the variety of colours that makes the products by James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach fashionably combinable regardless of the product line.

“With the design of the depicted styles, we focused on crossover styles. Those are a current trend and especially well-suited for matching workwear and leisurewear.”

Garments include the 8033/8034 Ladies’ and Men’s Lounge Hoodies made of organic cotton with a light oversize cut, available in six soft colours. Matching trousers and shorts are also available (8035/8036; 8038).

www.daiber.de